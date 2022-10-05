GodFather Leaked Online On Tamilrockers: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan Becomes Latest Victim Of Cyber-Piracy

Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer mass action entertainer film ‘GodFather’ has become the latest prey to cyber piracy. ‘GodFather’ which was released in cinemas on the occasion of Dussehra on October 5, has been leaked online on various pirated sites, including Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla etc.

‘GodFather’ is available in HD prints across various pirated websites and has been downloaded thousands of times by netizens already. The Telugu thriller has been one of the most-anticipated films of 2022.

Also starring lady superstar Nayanthara, the film will see Salman Khan in a special cameo, making it his first ever Telugu film. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is a political drama with high voltage action scenes. The movie also stars Satya Dev, Sunil and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.

Recently in an interview, Salman Khan opened up about his collaboration with Chiranjeevi and the southern film industry, adding that if the North and the South film industries work together, they have the potential to raise “Rs 3000-4000 crore” at the box office.

“People want to go to Hollywood, I want to go to the south. The thing is that once we all start working together, just imagine the numbers that we will have, that is the main thing. People watch it here, people watch it in the south, you have all the theatres,” said Salman.

The ‘Bigg Boss’ host further added, “His (Chiranjeevi) fans go and watch me. My fans become his fans, his fans become my fans. So everyone just grows and grows, the numbers become very large. People talk about Rs 300-400 crores, if we all get together, then we will cross Rs 3000-4000 crore.”

Chiranjeevi, while speaking about collaborating more with the ‘Sultan’ star in the future, said “The audiences are much more advanced. This is one of the reasons I have come to take you. This is why I asked Sallu bhai, why don’t you come through this film? We will introduce you and films will come automatically. So, this is the first step.”

‘GodFather’ is now streaming in theaters.