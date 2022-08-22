  • News
God Father: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan Team Up For The Biggest Action Entertainer | Watch Teaser

'God Father' stars Megastar Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh and Satya Dev. The movie will release on October 5, 2022.

By Simran Srivastav
Mon, 22 Aug 2022 10:52 AM IST
Image Courtesy: Super Good Films/YouTube

Megastar Chiranjeevi-starrer 'God Father' is one of the most awaited films of 2022. Fans are even more excited about the film because Salman Khan will make his Telugu cinema debut with this film. On the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the much anticipated 'God Father'. Directed by Mohan Raja, the movie also stars Nayanthara.

The caption reads, "Here’s GodFather’s Telugu Teaser. Starring Megastar Chiranjeevi. Directed by Mohan Raja."

The teaser starts with a voice over talking about God Father and how people respect him and are scared of him as well. We also see a glimpse of Nayanthara in the teaser. Later, Salman Khan makes an epic entry as well. God Father also stars Jagannadh and Satya Dev. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will have an extended cameo in the film. The movie is the remake of the hit Tamil film, Lucifer, starring Mohanlal.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi shared a behind the scene picture of Salman Khan. Sharing the picture, Chiranjeevi wrote on Twitter, "Shaking a leg with The Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan for #GodFather @PDdancing is at his Choreographing Best!! A sure shot Eye Feast!!"

Mohan Raja also shared a montage video of Salman Khan from the God Father set and thanked Salman for making the shoot memorable. He wrote, "Finished an Amazing Schedule with the Mighty Man, Sweetness Personified Dearmost Bhai @beingsalmankhan. Thanks, Bhai for Making this So Comfortable and So Memorable. And Thanks to OUR pillar of Support @kchirutweets for making this happen for Our #GodFather @MusicThaman & Team”.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in Acharya, along with Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde. He will star in Bholaa Shankar and Mega 154. Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, along with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaz Gill, Jassie Gill and Sidharth Nigam. He will star in Tiger 3, along with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

