New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment desk: You've messed with the wrong lady and the actor turned author, Twinkle Khanna is living proof of it. Recently, Twinkle slammed down her trolls who morphed her photo on the poster of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Laxmii. The picture that is doing rounds on social media is similar to Akshay's look in the film, as she is in the blue skin tone and the large bindi on the forehead - and it was named 'Twinkle Bomb'.

The film Laxmii was earlier called Laxmii Bomb but it hurt the sentiments of people with its title and now, the trolls also came back dragging Twinkle into it.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared the morphed picture and wrote, "The trolls are so helpful just when I was looking for the supporting image, here it is. One tagged this picture with a comment, 'Third class person. You make joke about God.' I am almost tempted to reply, 'God clearly likes a good joke, otherwise she would not have made you.' By the way, I think I am going with the new skin tone and bindi look this Diwali like a true-blue bombshell."

Talking about the film Laxmii, the film is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on Monday. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the horror-comedy stars Akshay and Kiara Advani in lead. For the unknown, the movie is the official remake of the 2011 Tamil film Kanchana and is a story about a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma