Without taking names, Soni sarcastically suggested on Twitter that anyone who feels 90 per cent of the industry takes drugs should go and join the most pious industry - politics.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Crime Patrol host Anup Soni on Thursday took an apparent dig at Kangana Ranaut over her comment that 99 percent of Bollywood engages in the use of drugs. Without taking names, Soni sarcastically suggested on Twitter that anyone who feels 90 per cent of the industry takes drugs should go and join the most pious industry - politics.

“Anyone who feels that 90% of the film industry is on drugs should not stay in this rotten industry and join the most pious and Ganga se bhi jyada pavitra Industries...May be Rajneeti Industry,” Soni Tweeted.

In the following tweets, Soni said, "Film industry is not about 6/7 ppl, it includes lakhs of ppl, actors, directors, producers, Cinematographers,Editors,Singers, Music Directors, Lyricists,Art Director,Costume designers,Make up Men, Hair Stylist, Light men, Set constructors and many many more."

Anyone who feels that 90% of the film industry is on drugs should not stay in this rotten industry and join the most pious and Ganga se bhi jyada pavitra Industries...May be Rajneeti Industry... — Anup Soni (@soniiannup) September 3, 2020

In an interview to Republic Tv, Kangana had talked about Bollywood’s alleged drugs nexus and claimed that 99 per cent of people in the industry are drug users.

Earlier, actor Raveena Tondon had responded to the Kangana's drug allegations, saying that an entire industry could not be generalised and that it has ‘the good and the bad’.

"Globally, 99% of judges, politicians, babus, officials, cops are corrupt. This statement cannot be a generic description for all. People are intelligent. They can differentiate between good/bad. Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket. Likewise our industry also has the good and the bad,” she wrote.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja