New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Global Citizen Live was a starry affair that took place near Gateway of India in Mumbai on September 25. The 24- hour music festival aims for the world to take action and invites world leaders, philanthropists, and corporations to defeat poverty and the changes in climate, to work on equity.

This year's Global Citizen Live featured various stars such as Amit Trivedi, Ajay-Atul, Badshah, and Tanishk Bagchi, along with appearances by Sachin Tendulkar, Madhuri Dixit, and Varun Dhawan. Anil Kapoor took on host duties and the broadcast also featured Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha and graced the stage with their stellar performances.

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned into the host for the event's Paris edition and slayed with her earth-themed gown. Many Indian celebrities were also spotted making heads turn with their stunning looks.

Take a look at some of the best-dressed celebrities from the event here:

Kiara Advani

In all red off-shoulder 'Power suit' Kiara looked stunning as she paired her outfit with a set of gold earrings. Kiara opted to tie her hair to present a more subtle look.

Sara Ali Khan

The 'Namaste Girl' Sara is known for her Indian looks. This time the Kedarnath actress showed up in a printed pink saree and paired her look with big floral earrings. With her hair left loose, Sara looked gorgeous.

Jhanvi Kapoor

It is Jhanvi who knows how to rock a monochromatic look. In neon co-ords Jhanvi looked drop-dead gorgeous. The Dhadak actress left her hair side-parted and paired her look with skin -coloured stilettos.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looked fresh as ever in her green suit. The actress turned many heads with her monochromatic suit. Ananya was among the best-dressed celebs who attended the event on September 25th.

