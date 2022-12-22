Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release Date | When And Where To Watch This Mystery Film

GLASS Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is all set for its OTT release after a successful theatrical run. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the movie stars Daniel Craig in the lead role. It is a sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out and Daniel Craig will reprise his role of detective Benoit Blanc in this film as well.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release Date

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will release on Netflix on December 23, 2023.

The movie also stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista in pivotal roles.

The official synopsis reads of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery reads, "World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends."

Janelle Monae, who essays the role of Helen Brand in the film, revealed that when she read the script of Glass Onion, it was her dream role.

“When I read the script and found out the role, I was like, this is a dream role. I’m really going to have an opportunity to show range, to do comedy, to do the heavy, dramatic emotional stuff, and everything in between. And that was a hell yes,” she said as quoted by The Telegraph.

Talking about her experience of working with director Rian Johnson, Janelle said, “What Ryan is doing is innovative. He modernises the characters, but also looks to the past as like some inspiration and tradition. He puts his own spin on it in the way that he just puts those clues in plain sight. On the first watch, you're not going to see it coming. But then you watch it a second time and you’re like, ‘Wow. All the clues were right in front of me the entire time.”

The first Knives Out starred Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.