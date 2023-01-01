Ginny And Georgia Season 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Comedy Series

Ginny And Georgia is all set to return for the second season after two years and the mother-daughter duo will embark on a new journey and unravel some new secrets this season. Starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry in the lead role, Ginny and Georgia Season 2 will stream on Netflix.

Ginny and Georgia Season 2 OTT Release Date:

Ginny and Georgia Season 2 will release on January 5, 2023, on Netflix. The first season had 10 episodes and season 2 will also have 10 episodes.

The official synopsis reads, "Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move north in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy."

In an interview with Screen Rant, Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry talked about the first season's ending and their excitement for season 2.

Talking about the ending of season 1, Antonia Gentry said, "We pick up right where we left off. I think we see her in a state of panic. She's very vulnerable. She's kind of falling apart. The journey from where Ginny starts at the beginning of season two to where she ends is a long one. She has to get from zero back to ten. We start at zero. We start at rock bottom."

"She's pretty devastated. I think this is her absolute rock bottom. This is everything she's been trying to avoid. This is the house of cards that she's been holding onto so tightly, and it has literally all come crashing down," Brianne Howey said talking about season 2.

"I am so excited for all of the reactions because our reactions alone when we were just reading the scripts were shocking, so I can't wait to see everybody else's. Every episode ends on an amazing little cliffhanger," she added.

The show also stars Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter and Raymond Ablack, among others.