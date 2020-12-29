New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Hollywood's most popular model Gigi Hadid is the latest celeb to join an Instagram trend of "Ask me Anything", she shared the pics on social media as asked by her followers.

Recently, a follower asked the supermodel to share the pic of 15th September 2020, interestingly, she shared the pic of her stocked up Indian spices she clicked that day. In the pic, we can see garam masala, cumin seeds, turmeric powder, tandoori masala and more. These were the spices she had while she was pregnant with her first child with singer Zayn Malik.

While sharing the pic of spices she wrote, "LOL I was a psycho pregnant person."

Here have a look:

As soon as she posted the pic of spices, desi Twitterati went berserk and dropped hilarious response on social media. One of the users wrote, "my biggest flex in life now is that gigi and zayn call it haldi, garam masala and tandoori masala just like me and I think I can love with that information".

my biggest flex in life now is that gigi and zayn call it haldi, garam masala and tandoori masala just like me and I think I can love with that information pic.twitter.com/z7CbtfZ97j — B³ | #TCOE (@paprSunflower) December 28, 2020

While another user wrote, "haldi, tandoori masala? GARAM MASALA? oh she desi now zayn did it"

haldi, tandoori masala? GARAM MASALA? oh she desi now zayn did it pic.twitter.com/x0nsrOErez — loulou's wife ᶻ+⁹¹ (@dusktillfajar) December 28, 2020

PLEASE GIGI HAS TURMERIC GARAM AND TANDOORI MASALA IN THEIR PANTRY WE LOVE A DESI HOUSEHOLD pic.twitter.com/5FRwNQFKp6 — ًzayn’s stripper (@SITHMALlK) December 28, 2020

Coming back to Gigi Hadid, she and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby girl on 20th September this year. The singer took to his social media handle to announce the birth of her buddle of joy and wrote, "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

Meanwhile, Gigi is having a great time nurturing her daughter and keeps updating her fans with some heartwarming pics of her little angel on Instagram.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv