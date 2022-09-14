Gigi Hadid And Leonardo DiCaprio ‘Getting To Know Each Other’ Amid Dating Rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are making headlines ever since a report stating that the duo is 'getting to know each other' surfaced online. After the reports surfaced online, several rumours are doing rounds on the internet that there may be something brewing between the supermodel and actor. For the unversed, Leonardo and Gigi had 20 years of age gap between them, and often the actor is trolled for dating women who are 25 years younger than him.

As per a report published in PEOPLE, following the split with Camila Morrone, Leonardo is getting to know the 27-year-old Gigi. As soon as the report went online, users on Twitter lost their calm and are now wondering if Gigi and Leonardo are already dating.

The actor and the supermodel are reportedly spending quality time in New York. “They are getting to know each other," a source was quoted as saying by PEOPLE. The source further added that, however, the duo is not dating just yet.

“Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," another source said. According to a third source, the duo has been spending time together with groups of people.

" It’s only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he’s been hanging out with friends and family," said the third source.

As soon as the dating rumours of Gigi and Leonardo rife, the 27-year-old supermodel started trending on Twitter. While many were shocked to hear the latest development on Gigi's love life, others were heartbroken and gushed over Gigi’s ex-partner, Zayn Malik. On the other hand, a lot of fans also accused Gigi's mother, Yolanda, of Gigi and Zayn's breakup.

Take a look here:

me opening twitter and seeing the news of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadidpic.twitter.com/nfuhbWvKhk — su.♡ (@millkk0) September 13, 2022

gigi going from zayn to leonardo pic.twitter.com/FzjNeFAfeT — nicole 8 (@halleyscometrry) September 13, 2022

gigi hadid really went from this to THIS pic.twitter.com/8nvpTXKdey — mansur (@arikpcat) September 13, 2022

dear gigi hadid…. why i mean WHY would u go from this, to that. like no offense i like leonardo n stuff but c’mon girl u had it all with this man!!!! this is all yolanda to blame!!!! pic.twitter.com/l3tqkwlZ7O — BIGGER THAN KAMI || NIALL DAY 🇮🇪☘️ (@Kamil1ngton) September 14, 2022

Meanwhile, talking about Leonardo, the actor was dating Camila Morrone for four years. However, the duo recently decided to part ways. The duo made their debut as a couple at the Oscars in February 2020.