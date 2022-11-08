Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Whopping Monthly Incomes Of Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma And Cast | Read

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here's how much the lead cast earns per month. (Image Credits: Instagram)

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ is one of the most watched Hindi shows on Indian television. Constantly topping the TRP charts, the show has been a favorite amongst fans and trends majorly on social media platforms.

With such craze for ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, the cast members including Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma enjoy huge popularity on social media. Take a look at the monthly income of these popular stars that will make your jaws drop:

Neil Bhatt

Essaying the role of ‘Virat’ on the show, the actor is reportedly paid Rs 1 lakh per episode on the show. This sums up his monthly income to roughly around Rs 25-30 lakh.

Ayesha Singh

Undoubtedly one of the most popular faces on Hindi television currently, ‘Sai’ is an absolute fan-favorite. According to reports, Ayesha Singh earns roughly around Rs 70,000 to 80,000 per episode, making her monthly income somewhere between Rs 15 to 20 lakh.

Aishwarya Sharma

Often facing the ire of netizens for her portrayal of the antagonist ‘Pakhi’ on the show, Aishwarya Sharma reportedly earns somewhere around Rs 60,000 to 70,000 per episode, adding up to a monthly income of Rs 12-15 lakh.

Kishori Shahane

Portraying the role of ‘Bhavani Chavan’ on ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, Kishori Shahane reportedly takes home Rs 60,000 per episode, adding up to Rs 10-12 lakh per month.

Yash Pandit

While the actor does not appear on every episode, Yash Pandit reportedly charges Rs 40,000 for each episode.

Talking about the show, ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has been topping the TRP charts along with Star Plus’ other show, ‘Anupamaa’. The story of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ revolved around a love triangle between the three main characters: Sai, Virat and Patralekha.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ first aired in October 2021 and has since been going on for over 600 episodes now.