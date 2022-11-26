Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich: A Spine-Chilling Documentary Missing Key Details

The s*x-trafficking case of Jeffrey Epstein, who supplied prominent people and world leaders with young women, including minors, is undoubtedly one of the most well-known in American history. In 2020, Netflix made a four-part documentary series about convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein called Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich, a documentary that explores the same topic from a new perspective, released on Netflix on November 25, 2022. The new film is all about Ghislaine’s role in Jeffrey Epstein’s s*x trafficking ring.

The Story

The documentary is based on Ghislaine Noelle Marion Maxwell who was found guilty of child s*x trafficking and other offenses in connection with the financier and convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. On 28 June 2022, she was sentenced in a New York court to 20 years imprisonment. Ghislaine Maxwell's family is just briefly mentioned in this documentary.

The reasons Ghislaine ultimately turned into the girl everyone detested can be attributed to her family history. Once her father, Robert Maxwell, passed away, Ghislaine's relationship with money was lost forever.

First Part

The first installment of the documentary was all about the bond between Maxwell and her partner Jeffrey. Further, the web series shows how Ghislaine used to manipulate young girls so that she could do their bidding.

She used to initiate conversations with random girls and hang out with them and later forced them to join her and her husband Jeffrey for sexual activity (threesome). The Filthy Rich contains scenes that are unpleasant to watch and will give you shivers.

Second Part

The second half has Ghislaine using her connections to invite the victims to her private home in New Mexico where she would treat them with royalty. As soon as the victims get comfortable with them, they used to force them to get into sexual acts with them, following which they assaulted them sexually.

The Final Chapter

The final part of the documentary focuses on Ghislaine's arrest and her trial. The trial part is a game changer as this is the beginning of the story. The mental acrobatics used by Ghislaine's attorneys to portray her as a victim of Epstein's perverse business are evident here. But when unnamed victims like "Kate" and "Jane" came forward to testify about how Ghislaine groomed them while they were still minors, it didn't look good for her.

Final Review:

The spine-chilling scenes will defnitely give you goosebumps. The movie looks interesting because it has Epstein and Ghislaine converse with notable people like Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Prince Andrew, and others in it. The documentary is ideal for people who are interested in learning more about the entire issue, but those who have already seen the first instalment won't find anything new in the second.