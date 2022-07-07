'Ghar Mei Ghus Ke Maara Tha': Kangana Ranaut's Dig At KJo Ahead Of KWK7 Premiere

The battle of words between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar is no more a secret. Every now and then the very outspoken Kangana has once again taken a potshot at the filmmaker who returns with the premiere of his 'Koffee With Karan 7' on Thursday, July 7. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared a message for the filmmaker, whom she referred to as 'Papa Jo'.

"Papa jo is promoting all famous coffee episodes as it premieres on OTT today, good luck to papa jo... but what about this episode of sorry!!! surgical strike, ghar mein ghusss ke mara tha na, my episode is his most popular episode and after this, he got banned on tv," Kangana wrote.

She put another picture and wrote, "I have made him more popular than all his work put together".

Take a look here:

For the unversed, Kangana appeared in season 5 of the show. She was joined by her 'Rangoon' co-star Saif Ali Khan. The episode was one of the most explosive ones. It was her debut on the show and was quite an eventful one. It was in this episode that she dropped the 'Nepotism bomb'!

Kangana in the show accused Karan of being a "flag bearer of nepotism", left him with no words. She dropped several truth bombs in the episode and even called him "movie mafia". The episode was, needless to say, brutal and was talked about for quite some time. It even sparked the nepotism debate in the film industry.

After this episode, Kangana and Karan publically locked horns and have ever since exchanged a lot of unpleasant remarks toward each other on numerous occasions.

Meanwhile, the first episode of Koffee with Karan will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The show will air on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar at 7 p.m.