‘Ghar Ki Baat Hi Alag Hai’: Priyanka Chopra’s Heartwarming Note On Mumbai Visit Wrap | Watch

Priyanka Chopra, who returned to India after 3 years, landed in her ‘city’ Mumbai last week. After back-to-back promotional events for her haircare line ‘Anomaly’, the global superstar has now wrapped her Mumbai visit.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka Chopra penned an emotional note about leaving Mumbai. “And it’s a wrap on Mumbai! Ghar ki baat hi alag hai! There’s really is nothing like coming home.,” wrote Priyanka in her Instagram post.

“These last couple of days, I’ve been so moved by all the love & support that has been shown to me. I can honestly say if weren’t for all of you that showed up and my team, I don’t know where I’d be!” continued Priyanka’s post.

Bidding her alvida, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “So thank YOU and @mynykaa for turning my dream into a reality! Can’t wait to be back!! So Until we meet again… alvida.”

The ‘desi girl’ added that her brand ‘Anomaly’ is now in the top 10 brand on Nykaa. “P.S. We are in the TOP 10 brands on #Nykaa out of 4000+ brands!!! Top 5 in the metros!! Yayyy Team,” concluded Priyanka’s post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will star in ‘Love Again. The film was previously titled ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’ and was slated to release in February 2023.

“It’s a date. @PriyankaChopra, @SamHeughan and @CelineDion star in the romantic comedy #LoveAgainMovie, coming exclusively to movie theaters May 12 and featuring new music from Celine Dion,” read a tweet by the makers of the film.

‘Love Again’ also stars Sam Hughen, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinze Kene and Celia Imrie. The film will be released in theaters on May 12, 2023.

Apart from ‘Love Again’, Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime Video series ‘Citadel’. In Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra will be starring alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara.’