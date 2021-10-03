New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Ghanshyam Nayak, fondly known as Nattu Kaka in the popular TV show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' passed away on Sunday at the age of 77, Content Creator Viral Bhayani announced on Twitter.

"Veteran Gujarati actor ghanshyam nayak passes away. Popular as #nattukaka from #tarakmehtakaultachashma He will be greatly missed by all. OM SHANTI Folded hands #ghanshyamnayak," Bhayani wrote in a tweet.

The news was also confirmed by the producer of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Asit Kumarr Modi. He took to his Twitter handle to inform the demise of the talented actor. He uploaded a picture of Nayak with the caption, "Hamare pyaare #Natukaka @TMKOC_NTF hamare saath nahi rahe (Our beloved Nattu Kaka is no more).” Asit also wished for Ghanshyam's family to have the strength to deal with the loss and said that Nattu Kaka will never be forgotten.

The actor passed away at 5:30 pm on Sunday as his condition deteriorated even after hospitalisation. He was undergoing treatment for cancer after eight knots were found in his neck. He had started taking chemotherapy sessions after getting diagnosed with the disease.

Ghanshyam's co-actor Tanmay Vekeria, who plays Bagga in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, told a leading daily, “I got the news first as his son called me at 5:45 pm. His condition failed to improve after his hospitalisation a few months back. He passed away today at 5:30 pm. He was a gem and was closest to me. He tried his best to work again with us but his health did not permit. I am very saddened that he is gone.”

Ghanashyam Nayak worked in over 100 Hindi and Gujarati films in his glorious career. He dubbed for more than 350 Gujarati films and acted in over 100 Gujarati plays. He also featured in shows like 'Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka' and 'Sarathi'.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha