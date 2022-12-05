'Ghani Syaani' Out: Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square's Chemistry Is A Visual Treat; Netizens Hail Gill's Surprise Rap

After creating buzz around their new song, Shehnaaz Gill and Hustle 2 winner MC Square-starrer 'Ghani Syaani' is finally out. From Honsla Rakh 2 actor's sizzling moves to her enthralling chemistry with the rapper, the video is definitely a visual treat, especially for those who have been awaiting Gill to share the screen space with Square.

The Hustle 2 winner is shown searching for water in the beginning of the music video. Even though he finally locates one, the water is lethal. Despite knowing that drinking that water could kill him, he still does it—but there's a catch.

He begins to dream of a woman (played by Shehnaaz Kaur Gill), who forces her to drink the same water by her tricks, at which point he becomes attracted to her. The whole video then sees MC Square crooning Ghani Syaani which is soothing to hear, while Shehnaaz Gill's small rap in the song comes as a surprise to her fans.

Shehnaaz shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Forget your Monday Blues with Ghani Syaani, out now with @mcsquare7000 on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Meanwhile, netizens have been praising Gill for her new song with the rapper, as evident from the comments section. A Twitter user wrote, "The Epitome of hotness GHANI SYAANI OUT NOW," while another user tweeted, "Her moves Her voice Her looks Her makeup Everything is just perfect." A netizen also gave a shoutout to Gill and Square's chemistry as he wrote on Twitter, "Their chemistry is fire boss they both are amazing love there chemistry."

Their chemistry is fire boss 🔥🔥 they both are amazing love there chemistry



GHANI SYAANI OUT NOW#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/lRysmPMjmh — Suru 🦋 (@Suru_sayyed) December 5, 2022