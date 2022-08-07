'Getting Hotter And Smarter,' Says Kajol In Hilarious 48th Birthday Post

Bollywood actress Kajol on Friday turned 48-year-old and on Sunday, the actress shared a picture of herself and told her fans that with each birthday she is getting hotter and smarter. Kajol had a bash on her birthday with her team K.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a picture of herself where she can be seen wearing a spaghetti noodle strap dress. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Due to personal reasons I’m just going to keep getting hotter and smarter each year. #postbirthdayfeels."

Take a look at the post shared by Kajol here:

As soon as the actress shared the picture, fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Apart from fans, actor Dia Mirza also dropped a comment on her post as she commented a red heart emoji.

While one fan wrote, “You forgot to add wittier.” Another one said, “And you truly will.”

Meanwhile, on July 31, Kajol completed 30 years of her film career since her first film Bekhudi in 1992 was released. The film was helmed by Rahul Rawail and over the span of 30 years, the actor has delivered some of the superhit films including Baazigar, Yeh Dillagi, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Gupt, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, Fanaa among others.

"I did not have a great start. My first film did not do well. I have never considered (acting) as a career, it happened to me and I just went with the flow. I was always on my toes (while choosing a film) and have been choosy always. I had a great time working on all the films, I met some amazing people. I still think of my work as playtime and rather my work is at home," Kajol was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, on Kajol's work front, the actress is set to make her web-series debut with a Disney+ Hotstar show. Back in 2021, the actress made her OTT debut with Renuka Shahane's film Tribhanga.

Apart from that, Kajol will also be seen in Salaam Venky. Helmed by Revathi, the movie was announced last year in October. The film will also feature Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra.