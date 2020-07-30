The filmmaker took to Twitter and informed that they recently got tested for the infection and the results have turned out to be positive.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bahubali director SS Rajamouli and his family have tested positive for the coronavirus. The filmmaker took to Twitter and informed that they recently got tested for the infection and the results have turned out to be positive. He added that he and his family are home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. "My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID-19 positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors," he said.

My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors.

— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

In another tweet, he said that he and his family are showing no symptoms of the virus and but they are taking every precaution to get well soon. He also said that he expects his body to develop antibodies, which he will use to donate plasma to help in recovery of other patients.

All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...

All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions...

Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma... ______

— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) July 29, 2020

Following his announcement, several fans and celebs like Mahesh Babu, Vedhika, Raashi Khanna and many others wished for the director's speedy recovery.

Take care sir... Wishing you and your family a speedy recovery!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 29, 2020

Really sorry to hear that. Please take care and get well soon. — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) July 29, 2020

Wishing you a speedy recovery sir! __ — Pravallika Anjuri (@ipravallika) July 29, 2020

Your family is strong and inspired as the Bahubali itself, our prayers for quick recovery of all soon — Ravichandran (@atrieravi) July 30, 2020

Baahubali directed by the ace filmmaker which has was phenomenal box office success. The films starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati in lead roles and Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. He is also known for delivering hit Telugu films such as Magadheera, Sye, Vikramarkudu and Chhatrapati.

