New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bahubali director SS Rajamouli and his family have tested positive for the coronavirus. The filmmaker took to Twitter and informed that they recently got tested for the infection and the results have turned out to be positive. He added that he and his family are home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. "My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID-19 positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors," he said.

 In another tweet, he said that he and his family are showing no symptoms of the virus and but they are taking every precaution to get well soon. He also said that he expects his body to develop antibodies, which he will use to donate plasma to help in recovery of other patients.

Following his announcement, several fans and celebs like Mahesh Babu, Vedhika, Raashi Khanna and many others wished for the director's speedy recovery.

Baahubali directed by the ace filmmaker which has was phenomenal box office success. The films starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati in lead roles and Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Nassar and Subbaraju in pivotal roles. He is also known for delivering hit Telugu films such as Magadheera, Sye, Vikramarkudu and Chhatrapati.

Posted By: