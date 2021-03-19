On the work front, Riteish was last seen in the film Baaghi 3 in which he shared the screen space with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande, and Shraddha Kapoor.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia are known as an adorable couple of the tinsel town. From sharing goofy videos to dropping cute comments, the power couple makes sure to keep their fans updated about their daily life. Recently, a video from the IIFA Awards which was held in September 2019 was doing rounds on the internet. In the video, Riteish was seen greeting actress Preity Zinta and was kissing her hands, while his wife Genelia was standing at the back and was trying to give the fake smile and was making a poker face as she saw Riteish and Preity exchanging greetings.

Now, reacting to the video, Genelia has come up with a perfect response and she shared the video on Instagram. Her caption read, "Wanna know what happened back home ?" Now, let us tell you what exactly happened. In the video, Genelia is seen lip-syncing to "Kya kiya kya kia" while giving punches to her husband Riteish. On the other hand, Riteish was seen lying on the chair and he was lip-syncing to "tera naam lia,.. tujhe yaad kia.."

Well, isn't it just too funny?

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

As soon as she shared the video, fans bombarded the comment section with hilarious reactions. One of the users wrote, "Was waiting for this for so long."

Another user wrote, "Kya huwa honga bhai ka god bless him.."

Yet another wrote, "Bharatiya Nari sab par bhari, awesome sense of humour. This shows love and understanding between you two."

The video had garnered 404,830 likes, at the time of writing this article.

Riteish and Genelia never fail to give couple goals on social media. They tied the knot in the year 2012 and are parents to two boys named Rahyl and Riaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish was last seen in the film Baaghi 3 in which he shared the screen space with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma