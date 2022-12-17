Genelia D’Souza’s Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Husband Riteish Deshmukh Wins Internet | Watch

Riteish Deshmukh celebrated his 44th birthday on Saturday, where the actor received heartfelt wishes from his loved ones. The actor has won thousands of hearts over the years with his comic timing and playful charm in his successful acting career of over two decades.

Besides his phenomenal acting skills, the actor also shares a positive bond with the people in the Bollywood film industry. The 'Heyy Babyy' actor received the warmest wish from his wife Genelia D'Souza as the actress shared a heartfelt post with a long emotional note.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Genelia wrote, "I Love you because I Love You,And also because it would simply be,impossible not to love you,I love you without a calculation,a reason- good or bad,

I love you so much that if I had to choose between loving you and breathing,I would use my last breath to tell you that I love you,Thank you for being mine,Never sharing you, never letting you go."

She further quoted, "Happy Birthday My Dearest @riteishd,Special year with new ventures,Your time to shine on,Your time to conquer." The video shared the glimpses of their shoot time from their upcoming film 'Ved' including the cast and crews and their two kids.

Earlier this week, Genelia D'Souza also shared a countdown video for Riteish Deshmukh's birthday where the couple can be seen twinning in white t-shirts with 'Ved' written on them which also marks the title of the film. The actress quoted, "2 days left for my most favourite's birthday@riteishd."

Over the years, Genelia G'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh have treated their fans with their hilarious yet cute videos on their Instagram where the two can often be seen sharing mushy moments which has made them one of the strongest power couples in Bollywood.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza met each other on the set of their film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' which was released in 2003. On February 3, 2012, the two tied the knot and soon became parents of two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. After becoming a mother, Genelia D'Souza took a break from the film industry, however, she is soon to make a comeback with his husband in their upcoming film titled, 'Ved.'