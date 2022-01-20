New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The trailer of the much-awaited movie, Gehraiyaan have been released by the makers on Thursday. Starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, Dhariya Karwa the movie will release on Amazon Prime on February 11. The movie trailer revealed the truth of modern relationships.

Helmed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan is a perfect display of what are modern adult relationships and how the dynamics of relation change without even hint. The trailer opens with Deepika Padukone (Alisha) on a boat, telling herself that she is stuck, She is married to Karan (Dhariya Karwa).

The trailer continues and introduces Tim (Ananya Panday) who is Alisha's cousin and her fiance Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi). The trailer reveals how Deepika and Siddhant fall for each other despite being in a relationship with others. One thing leads to another, and before they know it, their choices have created chaos in their as well as other's life.

Watch the trailer here:

Taking to Instagram Deepika shared the official trailer and wrote, "Life, Love, and Choices…Get ready to experience it all!❤️"

Ananya also shared the trailer and wrote, "It’s a world of love, lies, secrets, and choices. Choose to dive in with us?"

Speaking about the film, Deepika Padukone said, “Alisha, my character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters’ struggles and arcs is real, raw and relatable. Our endeavor is to take viewers on a journey they will relate to.”

Gehraiyaan was slated to release on January 25 but it was postponed earlier this month. Producer Karan Johar had made the announcement on social media. He wrote, “We can see the shore, till then we’ll dive into your love! #GehraiyaanOnPrime releases Feb 11.”

Posted By: Ashita Singh