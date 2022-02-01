New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwan, have released the title track of the film on Tuesday. The song is laced with an enigmatic melody, an ethereal music arrangement, and compelling lyrics that talk about the feeling of love and longing.

Composed by Kabeer a.k.a OAFF and Savera, Gehraiyaan has been written by Ankur Tewari. It is a Hindi adaptation of the original song, ‘Frontline’ by the same artists and features vocals by Lothika Jha. The music features a fresh sound brought to life by violins, organs, snare on reverb, the lyrics perfectly emote the intense narrative of the film and its characters.

Sharing the glimpse of the song, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle, and captioned the video as, "All Day…Everyday 🔁#Gehraiyaan Title Track Out"

Ananya Panday also shared on her Instagram handle and captioned it differently, "It’s FINALLY here!!!! 💘 Experience the depths of love and choices - #Gehraiyaan Title Track out now 🌊 (link in bio)"

Earlier, the makers released the first track, 'Doobey,' which was all about Deepika and Siddhant's sparkling chemistry, is topping the charts. With the release of the second song, Gehraiyaan’s soundtrack is proving to be a hit among the audiences.

The film, which showcases modern urban complicated love and its intricacies, stars Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya and Dhairya as leads and towering artists like Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv