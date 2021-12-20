New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shakun Batra's upcoming movie starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi is no more a nameless project. The makers recently revealed the title of the film, Gehraiyaan, along with a teaser, giving the movie buffs the zest of their upcoming film. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film will be directly released on the digital platform, Amazon Prime Video in January 2022.

The teaser opens up on Deepika and Siddhant sharing a steamy moment while the title song Gehraiyaan plays in the background. The teaser also gives glimpses of Ananya and Dhaitya Karwa, who essays the role of Deepika and Siddhant's partner. Seeing the teaser, one can say that the film will take you deep down into the sea of love and the complications that come with it.

Sharing the teaser, Siddhant wrote, "They say you leave pieces of yourself in everything you love. Maybe you'll find my heart here."

Deepika and Ananya also shared the teaser but with different captions. Former called the teaser, "A piece of my heart...", while Ananya wrote, "It's time to dive in a little deeper."

On Sunday, Deepika, Ananya and Siddhant shared behind-the-scenes photos from the film. However, all three wrote different captions, Bajirao Mastani actress wrote, "Yes…It has been a bit of a wait. But as the saying goes…Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here. I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical. And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you…"

Gehraiyaan will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 25, 2022.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv