New Delhi | Mukul Sharma: In the beginning of the last one hour of 'Gehraiyaan', there is a scene when Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) is walking out of a boardroom as his business colleague reminds him that if he can’t pull this off, business-wise they are done. Zain isn’t exactly angry but rather upset that a business decision on which the future of his unrequited love depends is turning out worse than bad.

He doesn’t bang the sliding door of the boardroom. He modulates his aggression into a thoughtful expression and walks out. In that moment, Siddhant Chaturvedi’s belonging to his character Zain feels like a fresh expression of brilliance with an optimal acting quotient bringing a rare brand of entertainment to Indian audience.

'Gehraiyaan' is Shakun Batra at his best. Complemented by what is short of a dream cast for a compelling subject, Gehraiyaan gets to the depth of its concept and the organic built up of legitimacy of a parallel romantic relationship is subtle and yet unpredictable. That, for Batra emerges as his biggest directorial takeaway and a fine showpiece of a hallmarked storytelling.

The film does not preach about feminism or unrequited love like Karan Johar's 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'. Neither it has the spring-in-the-air romantic flamboyance of Yash Raj's 'Silsila'. It simply tells a story with path-breaking attributes of an ambitiously messed up Alisha (Padukone) and how her not-taken-care-of childhood trauma haunts her present and everyone else who becomes its part.

The film does have a weak link or two – an amateurish Ananya Panday and a little less amateur Dhairya Karwa – but its screenplay moves forward with Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Alisha (Deepika Padukone) and both of them are hands down, on top of their game.

The way Deepika Padukone has lived and imbibed her character within herself, it makes Alisha's unbelievable attributes to appear believably nuanced on the screen. Deepika Padukone raises the bar as an actor and her center of the screen appearances in the film highlight Shakun Batra’s directorial brilliance.

The tone and tenor of the film finds multiple glimpses of a cinematically exceptional background score not much different from HBO’s ‘Succession’. It sets the mood in the film and with that the sequence of events do not appear slow. Too much work has been done in detailing of conceptual markers of expression. The shots of sea, the signifiers of depth, the flashback sequences; all executed with a passion for cinema Hindi film industry so needs.

Gehraiyaan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma