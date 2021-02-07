Vasisth, who real name is Vandana Tiwari, will be produced in a local court in Mumbai on Monday.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on Sunday morning arrested Gandi Baat actress Gehana Vasisth and four others for allegedly shooting and uploading obscene videos. Vasisth, who real name is Vandana Tiwari, will be produced in a court on Monday.

The Mumbai Police, which has exposed a gang that was indulged pornography business, has said that Vasisth shot 87 videos and posted them on her websites that also requires a subscription.

"Those who have subscribed to the channel have to pay Rs 2000," The Times of India quoted a senior police official as saying.

As per police, the gang was leg by Roya Khan alias Yasmeen. The police has also recovered a list of girls from Yasmeen who wanted to work in Bollywood.

"Taking advantage of this situation, Yasmeen used to offer them to work in movies," the Mumbai Police, adding that victims were asked to sign an agreement with the gang.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma