Geeta Basra shared the picture on Instagram in which the three of them were all smiles. But, what caught our attention was that their daughter Hinaya was holding a T-Shirt that had written, "soon to be big sister."

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh are expecting their second child. Taking to Instagram, the actress announced the good news with an adorable post. She shared two family pictures in which Harbhajan, Gita, and their daughter Hinaya were trinning in denim outfits.

Geeta shared the pictures on Instagram in which the three of them were all smiles. But, what caught our attention was that their daughter Hinaya was holding a T-Shirt that had written, "soon to be big sister."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra)

Actress Geeta shared the post with the caption that read, "Coming soon.. July 2021 ❤️" In the adorable pictures, Geeta was donning denim off-shoulder mid-length dress. Harbhajan Singh was carrying a denim shirt which he paired with a black turban. On the other hand, their daughter Hinaya was also donning a denim shirt dress and they were looking amazing in it.

As soon as they shared the picture announcing the good news, their friends from the Indian cricket team, and film industry flooded the comment section with heartfelt comments.

Cricketer Suresh Raina dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Actress Neha Dhupia also dropped a comment and wrote, "Congratulations", she added a heart-faced emoji along with it.

Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot in the year 2015 and they became parents to Hinaya in the year 2016. Talking about her relationship with Harbhajan, Geeta in an interview with a media portal said, "My relationship started with Harbhajan the moment The Train had released, I had met him. And, I think, I had entered the industry at a very different time for a girl. For me, at that time, my priority lied in my relationship."

Geeta has been part of films like Zila Ghaziabad, The Train, Dil Diya Hai, Second Hand Husband, Bhaiaji Superhit, among others.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma