New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: BTS ARMY can never get enough of the Bangtan Boys! BTS official Twitter handles on Wednesday shared another BTS Zip video and revealed the goofy sides of boys and Jungkook's cinematography skills. The ZIP showcased G.C.F in Helsinki behind the scenes.

For the unversed, GCF is Jungkook's own studio while the G.C.F. series is like a travel vlog featuring the members of BTS. This time, giving us a behind-the-scenes look at BTS 2020 Winter Package, we have G.C.F in Helsinki, Finland. All the seven members, including the director, DOP and editor Jungkook, are a part of this video.

Watch Bangtan ZIP - G.C.F in Helsinki Behind the Scenes here:

The video starts with Jungkook filming the other members of the band. It gradually features RM, Suga, V, J-Hope, Jimin and Jin filming their separate shots. In the mid-video, J-Hope even engages in a quarrel with Jimin and Jin over a single shot by director Jungkook.

Soon after, BTS's official Twitter handle shared the behind scenes from the BTS 2020 Winter Package in Helsinki, ARMY couldn't hold themselves and went gaga over the cuteness of BTS boys and lauded them.

One user wrote, "Omg this is so cute jungkook's camera skills are amazing .j hope.Jimin and Jin are so funny play fighting 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 .love this photoshoot so much they all look so gorgeous I'm speachless I love you all so much I'm so proud of you all BTS."

While another commented, "JK is so adorable, you’re all beautiful. This video made me smile, you angels are wonderful. You make my days better, I love you so much. 💜💜💜."

Meanwhile, BTS recently concluded their Permission to Dance Tour in Las Vegas and gave a mind-bending performance at Grammys 2022. Also, the BTS boys are coming back with another album 'WE ARE BULLETPROOF' on June 10.

Posted By: Ashita Singh