New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan is all set to tie knot with choreographer Zaid Darbar and the duo have kick-started their pre-wedding festivities in full glam. Taking to Instagram, Gauahar shared the photos from her Haldi ceremony and not to forget to mention she was looking amazing in a yellow outfit.

Gauahar was seen in a yellow and pink embroidered lehenga that she donned with a matching blouse and she kept her look minimal yet beautiful as she carried a mang tika and heavy earrings. On the other hand, Zaid was donning a yellow kurta and they both were looking adorable together in their pre wedding festivities.

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar shared the photos with the caption that read, "When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. #Alhamdulillah. Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa,” she added their wedding hashtag ‘GaZabKaHaiDin’, along with others like ‘wedding bells’, ‘love’ and ‘together forever’.

Earlier, Gauahar shared the digital wedding invite on her Instagram and that gave the details of her love story that was filled with all mushy feelings. Their wedding card read, "No matter the distance, we always found ourselves closer together." The card also had details of Zaid going down on one knee and popping the question with a song. Their digital wedding invite ended with the text, “We can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives with love, laughter, and most importantly good food.”

Meanwhile, the videos from the pre-wedding festivities are also doing rounds on the internet. In one video, the couple is seen dancing their hearts out. In another one, Zaid's father Ismail Darbar is also seen dancing to the beats of the dhol at the ceremony.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma