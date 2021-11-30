New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: 'Kabir Singh' actress Nikita Dutta, who won the hearts of the audience with her performance in the Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer film, has made headlines because of an incident that occurred with her on the roads of Mumbai, Bandra.

The actress became a victim of theft two days back while she was taking a walk around 7 pm in the evening. Nikita wrote about the incident in an Instagram post. In this post, she shared the 'traumatic' event with her fans mentioning that it shook her drastically.

Nikita told that her phone was snatched on the road by two men on a bike who attacked her from behind. Nikita wrote in the post "Sharing a torrid experience I had yesterday which was very dramatic and has given me a rough 24 hours. I was walking on the 14th road in Bandra around 7:45 pm in the evening.

"Two men came on a bike from behind, tapped me on my head which suddenly disoriented me for a moment and the pillion rider snatched my phone from my hand. They were on the move when they did this. So before I could react they fled away,” she added.

The actress further said “For almost 3-4 seconds I was in absolute shock as I didn’t register what just happened. By the time I gathered myself and ran behind the bike, they had gone too far. The walkers nearby were sweet enough to rush for help. A kind man on a two wheeler even tried to follow them after hearing me yell for help but was in vain in keeping track as they drove rashly and just got away in no time.”

The incident shook Nikita completely and she got a panic attack on the spot. “With all the helplessness and rage I felt in that instance it almost gave me a panic attack. Was lucky enough to have some very helpful people around who calmed me down gave me some water as tears rolled down uncontrollably. Later I did file a complaint at Bandra police station. Did all the needful things as per procedure,” Nikita informed her followers.

Further, the Femina Miss India 2012 finalist concluded by saying “I hope this doesn’t happen to anyone else and no one has to experience losing their hard earned money like this without any fault of theirs”.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha