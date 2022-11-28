Gautham Karthik And Manjima Mohan Are Now Married; FIRST Pics From Their South-Indian Wedding Ceremony Out

South sweethearts Manjima Mohan and Gautham Karthik have officially tied the knot. On Monday, Manjima took to her social media account to share the first pictures from their wedding ceremony.

“Now and Forever”, the ‘Oru Vadakkan Selfie’ star wrote in the caption of her post. Take a look:

In the pictures, Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan wore garlands around their necks. While the groom wore a white shirt and mundu, Manjima Mohan looked beautiful in a simple cream saree which she accessorized with gold jewelry.

As soon as Manjima Mohan shared the pictures, several celebrities took to the comments section of the post to congratulate the newlyweds. Actor Samyuktha wrote, “Congratulations my love.” Actor Aishwarya Rajesh wrote, “Congratulations love. god bless.”

“Big Congratulations, wishing you guys only the most loving and happy life ahead!” wrote Aishwarya Konidela, while Rajisha Vijayan wrote, “Such a lovely picture and couple. Congratulations and wishing you both a lifetime of happiness.”

A few ago, Manjima Mohan took to her social media account to post pictures with Gautham Karthik. In the caption, the south star wrote, “Three years ago when I was completely lost you came into my life like a guardian angel. You changed my perspective on life and helped me realize how blessed I am!! Every time I feel like a complete mess, you pull me up. You taught me to accept my flaws and to be myself more often. And the best thing I love about you is how much you love me for who I am! You are and will always be my favorite everything.”

Sharing the same post, Gautham Karthik wrote, “What happens when the right person comes into your life? Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc...etc... @manjimamohan , our journey has been different for sure, lol. We started by always pranking eachother, always bickering and arguing about the silliest of things. Even our friends couldn't stand our arguments.”

“But little did I know that you were creating a bond, a beautiful bond between us. I decided to name this bond as 'friendship' at first. But it was stronger than that... You kept growing it... I named it as 'best-friends'. But it grew stronger than that too... You kept nurturing it daily... You grew it stronger and stronger day by day. You've made ME stronger and stronger day by day than I ever believed I possibly could be. You stood by my side when I was at my worst, never losing faith in who I could be,” read the post.

“You always push me forward in life, never letting me give up, always staying positive for me, never letting me doubt my self or my self worth. I have a peace in my heart now that I've never felt before, and that's all because of what you have nourished in my life. I don't believe that even the word 'Love' is sufficient to describe the bond you have created for us. I know that with you by my side, I can face anything that life can throw at me. I'm extremely grateful that you have chosen to share this special bond with me my love,” Gautham’s post continued.

“Now let me do my part by making sure I earn your love every day and nurture and grow this bond till the very end! I love you with all of my heart! I can't wait for us to start our journey together as one!” concluded Gautham Karthik’s post.