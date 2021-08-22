Gauri Khan posted an unseen family photo on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Gauri and Shah Rukh's children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, their cousins Arjun and Alia, and other family members can be seen posing for the camera. However, Shah Rukh was not seen in the picture.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Indian film producer Gauri Khan also the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan dug out an unseen photo of her family as she missed the good old times. Gauri posted the photograph on her Instagram handle sharing decades of memories with her fans.

The caption of the photo read "Memories, fights , gifts, candies , fun & games all the things we have shared Raksha Bandhan a decade …Brothers & sisters ❤️." In the picture, Gauri and Shah Rukh's children Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, their cousins Arjun and Alia, and other family members can be seen posing for the camera. However, Shah Rukh was not seen in the picture which was taken several years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Showering love on the family photograph, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Seema Khan and Deanne Panday dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis in the comment section. However, some fans noticed that Shah Rukh was missing in the frame. A fan even wrote, “Everything is incomplete without Shah Rukh Khan...”

This is not the first time that Gauri has shared a beautiful throwback picture on her Instagram handle. Last month also Gauri turned photographer for her daughter Suhana and clicked pictures for her. In the photo, Suhana posed in a white tank top and denim shorts by the poolside, with a canned beverage in her hand. “Yes!!! Blue is my favourite colour,” Gauri captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Shah Rukh also dropped a rare comment on the post. “Whatever colour you take the picture in, and Suhana is in it….is our favourite colour,” he wrote.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up to make his acting comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

