New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan keeps giving fans some glimpses of her life by sharing posts on her social media handle featuring her kids, work and lifestyle on social media. Recently the interior designer and entrepreneur was seen exploring the streets of Belgrade.

Yes, Gauri Khan took to her official Instagram handle to drop a series of clicks featuring herself and daughter Suhana Khan. In the photos, the mother-daughter duo are spotted posing in front of Church of Saint Sava which is a Serbian Orthodox church that was built in 1935.

Gauri can be seen dressed in white shirt, green jacket and shorts while Suhana was wearing a co-ord set including a crop top and a thigh-high slit skirt. While dropping the pictures, Gauri captioned them saying, "Creative benefits that a designer gains is influenced by the amount of travelling they do #exploring new destinations."

As soon as the photos were posted, fans couldn't help but gush over the duo. One user wrote, 'Gorgeous' while many others posted heart and fire emojis.

On the other hand, Suhana Khan too dropped heart emojis on her mother's post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauri Khan is quite a famous name when it comes to top interior designers in B-town. Last year the star wife redesigned her and Shah Rukh's Delhi residence and made that available for rent on Airbnb.

Speaking about Delhi and their partnership with Airbnb, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan has told IANS saying, "The city of Delhi holds a special place in our hearts and will always be home for us. Each visit brings back cherished memories of our early days here and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with Airbnb to host guests in our Delhi home. Airbnb has made us feel at home throughout our travels across the world and we are excited to open the doors of our own home through this exclusive partnership."

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal