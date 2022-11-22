Gauri Khan Refutes Rumours of Mannat Getting Diamond Studded Nameplate, Says ‘We Chose Crystals’

Ever since Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan's Bungalow, Mannat, in Mumbai's Bandra, got a new nameplate, there had been rumours that it was studded with diamonds.

However, taking to Instagram, Gauri Khan, who has also designed the nameplate, clarified that it is made of a "transparent material with glass crystals."

She said, "The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So, the name plate attracts positive energy... We chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe. #GauriKhanDesigns."

Earlier this month, there were multiple reports stating that the new nameplate, pictures of which went viral on social media, is diamond studded and costs somewhere between Rs 20-25 lakhs. Along with the nameplate, Mannat also got a new entrance gate.

Shah Rukh Khan had installed a new plate in April, replacing the previous one. However, the aforementioned plate was taken down, shortly after, for repair.

A source informed Hindustan Times, "One diamond fell from the nameplate and hence it was taken down for repair. It's inside the house, in fact in the garden, and will be put back once it's repaired."

This year, Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans thrice from the houses viewing balcony. Once on Eid and twice on his birthday in November. Before the pandemic hit, the actor regularly greeted his fans from the spot and even brought his kids sometimes.

On the work front, the superstar will next be seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller, Pathan, opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu.

Gauri Khan, on the other hand, is an interior designer who owns the luxurious Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has decorated several suburban Mumbai restaurants and homes for celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar among others. Apart from this, she is also a film producer and made her debut as an author with My Life in Design two years ago.