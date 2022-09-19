Gauri Khan Gives Hilarious But Apt Dating Advise To Daughter Suhana On Koffee With Karan 7

All the rumours have been finally put to an end. The man himself, that is Karan Johar has revealed that Gauri Khan will be gracing the couch of his show 'Koffee With Karan'. Taking to his social handle, Karan Johar shared a promo of the new episode of his chat show. In the promo, Gauri Khan and her "BFFs" Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor can be seen spilling some beans in their conversation.

As the promo moves forward, Karan asks Gauri what dating advice she would pass on to her daughter Suhana, and she responds by saying "never date two boys at the same time", after which Karan burst out laughing.

Karan further asks Gauri which film's title would be apt to describe her and SRK's love story and she responds saying, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge"! Later in 'Hey Karan, its me round' Gauri called SRK to win the points.

Check out the promo here:

Meanwhile, in the episode, Maheep Kapoor was also in her element in another glimpse, Karan asks Maheep about an actor she thinks she would look good with, and she responds by saying, "Hrithik Roshan", leaving everyone in splits.

For the unversed, Gauri, Maheep, and Bhavana have been friends for years. They last appeared together in Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' alongside Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari.

Their kids Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday are also childhood best friends. They often share photos with each other.

Gauri made her Koffee With Karan debut in 2005. Meanwhile, Gauri is all set to come up with her decor show titled 'Dream Homes With Gauri Khan. In the show, Gauri will be seen redesigning and renovating some of her celebrity friends' houses, including the likes of Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan and filmmaker Kabir Khan. The show marks Gauri's television foray.

Apart from being a designer, Gauri is also a producer. She has been credited as a producer in several Hindi movies, including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Darlings and Chennai Express