Gauri Khan Gives Her Midas Touch To Karan Johar’s New Luxurious Apartment | Watch

Interior designer Gauri Khan has paved her name well in the industry. Apart from being the megastar Shah Rukh Khan's boyfriend, the queen of Bollywood wives, Gauri Khan is well known for her work in the world of celebrity interior design.

One of the most popular names, Guari has decked up several celebrity homes including Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and others. Her latest project and muse were with her friend and Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Giving a revamped makeover with her Midas and warm touch, Gauri Khan filled Karan Johar's apartment with plants, subtle lights, and beautiful decor making the whole place highly splendid and palatial.

Gauri Khan took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her latest work, where the video started with Karan Johar and Gauri Khan sitting on a blue and white couch with a beautiful center table, added with a lamp with a round wired table. A huge planted pot at the back near a window completed the look.

As the video continued, Gauri Khan could be seen sitting on a pale blue sofa, whereas Karan Johar can be seen peeking behind his back leaning on the piece of furniture. With a glass window and a lamp, a glamorous center table stood in front of them, with a subtle show plant on top of it.

Towards the end of the video, Karan Johar can be seen at his door with a hilarious attitude, whereas later on he can be spotted with two red cushioned chairs and with a huge potted plant with a center table and lamp near it.

At the door, Karan Johar can be seen saying, "Welcome to my home Gauri, all because of you. Love it, love it. Can't wait to move in." The diva can be seen wearing a blue blazer with a printed shirt and sneakers, whereas Johar opted for a comfortable black hoodie and trouser combo, with yellow sneakers.

Sharing the video, Gauri Khan wrote, "One of my most cherished projects… this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it… and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - @karanjohar."

Karan Johar was next seen reacting to the post, and wrote, "My home is all YOU!! Couldn't have asked for a more aesthetic force than you! The best you are Gauri! Love you!"

Talking about Karan Johar's work front, the filmmaker can be seen making a directorial comeback after seven years with his next project 'Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.' The film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.