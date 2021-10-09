New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's family is going through a rough phase after his elder son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a cruise drugs case. Yesterday, the 23-year-old, along with seven others, was taken to Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after the Esplanade court in Mumbai rejected his bail plea terming it not maintainable. A day earlier, Aryan and the other accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

As soon as this news broke out, Aryan Khan's mother and SRK's wife Gauri Khan was seen breaking down into tears. The interior designer who turned a year older yesterday was inconsolable as she stepped out from the court. A video from the court is going viral on social media platforms, wherein, Gauri dressed in a white shirt and blue jeans was seen crying in the car. Later, a woman sits in her car, and they left the premises.

Here have a look at the video:

Aryan and seven others were arrested on October 3 from an alleged rave party on a cruise ship near Mumbai. The NCB has booked all of them under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance), 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), 28 and 29.

Aryan, along with other male accused, will be kept under quarantine for 3-5 days before entering Arthur Road jail. Meanwhile, two female accused in the case, including Munmun Dhamecha, have been sent to Byculla Women's prison.

As soon as the news of Aryan Khan broke out, B-town celebrities such as Hansal Mehta, Raveena Tandon, Pooja Bhatt, Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan came out in support of the Khan family and requested to not target Bollywood. Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and Gauri Khan's friends were seen visiting the actor's house Mannat.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv