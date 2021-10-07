New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan and his family are swimming in trouble after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for his alleged connection in a drug case. The starkid has been ordered to remain in custody till October 11.

Amidst all this, his mother Gauri Khan is one of the most affected ones. As per the recent reports, she took some burgers and clothes for Aryan where he has been kept but she wasn't allowed to give him the stuff due to security reasons. As the star wife and ace interior designer is all set to turn a year older on October 8, here we bring you a throwback incident which she had recalled in an old interview.

Gauri was present at Rendevouz with Simi Garewal with Shah Rukh where she was seen talking about delivering Aryan Khan. The interview was of the year 1997 when Gauri had just given birth to her first born. She recalled SRK's reaction and told that when she was having a C section, the superstar didn't refrain from looking at her surgery. In fact he even tried to pull out the baby.

Talking about it she said, "He was literally pulling the baby out and clicking photographs. The doctors were then like let us do the work." She further added, "He thought he was watching a film I think." To this, Shah Rukh said, "I went inside with the mask and everything, they took the baby out and I saw everything...the incision. They told me not to see it but I really enjoyed the moment. I am not trying to sound morbid or gruesome but the sight of, this natures colour of even the redness of the blood, blue parts there.."

Soon after he was born, there was a celebration in the operation theatre, SRK added.

Watch the interview here:

For the unversed, Gauri Khan will be celebrating her 51st birthday on October 8. Meanwhile, apart from Aryan Khan the couple also have two other kids: Suhana Khan (21-years-old) and AbRam Khan (8-years-old).

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal