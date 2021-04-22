Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan jetted off to New York to meet Suhana Khan amid the COVID-19 crisis looming in the nation; Here's how netizens reacted

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Varun Dhawan, now Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan are being trolled for jetting off to New York amid the Janta Curfew imposed by the Maharashtra government after a surge in COVID-19 cases. The mother-son duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport casually dressed, leaving to meet Suhana Khan.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Gauri can be seen donning a black outfit paired with a stylish bag. While Aryan looked uber cool in a black tee paired with a denim jacket, grey pant and white sneakers.

As soon as celebrity photographer posted the video, netizens rose in uproar and bombarded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Under which essential services does these celebrities come? R we common ppl mad to sit at home and follow the protocols"

Another wrote, "Bas inko ghoomnaaa dikh rhaa ,desh or logon par itni mushibat aai hai or inko bhaagnaa hai, koi Maldives koi newyork😓😓😓😓"

"What happened to staying home saving life’s 🤔" questioned a user.

"This is so irresponsible! They could possibly be the carriers of this deadly Indian variant and as individuals, it is our responsibility to restrict the impact of this mutated virus as much as possible! Especially considering the fact that the chances of negative RT-PCR’s have increased. SHAMEFUL to say the least!" a user wrote.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Tiger Shroff, Disha Parani were also brutally trolled by netizens for vacaying in the Maldives amid the growing COVID-19 cases in the nation. Netizens called them 'insensitive' and 'privileged' for vacaying abroad and not following the protocols.

Meanwhile, in the last 224 hours, Maharashtra reported 67,468 active cases and 568 fatalities. Pune is the worst-affected city with 10,852 cases and 35 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 7,684 cases and 62 deaths. Nagpur reported 7,555 cases and 41 deaths.

