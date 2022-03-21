New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Gaurav Taneja, who happens to be known as the Flying Beast is making headlines for organizing a free show of the popular film 'The Kashmir Files' by booking an entire cinema hall in Delhi. Later the director of the movie, Vivek Agnihotri had thanked and applauded his good deed.

But, Who is Gaurav Taneja?

Gaurav Taneja is one of the most famous and successful Indian YouTubers who is known as Flying Beast. He has over 5.2 million subscribers and he had a net worth of $2 million as of 2021. He is well-known for his YouTube videos about fitness, gaming, and personal vlogs. He owns three YouTube channels namely, “Flying Beast,” “Fit Muscle TV,” and “Rasbhari Ke Papa". Each one of the channels is dedicated to different content such as on the Flying Beast, he uploads travel and daily life vlogs, fitness content on Fit Muscle TV, and gaming live streaming on Rasbhari Ke Papa.

Born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, Gaurav was an accomplished licensed pilot for Air Asia Airlines and IndiGo. He graduated from IIT Kharagpur with a civil engineering degree and went on to become a commercial pilot in 2011. After finishing a training course with CAE Madrid and landing a job at IndiGO in 2011 and then joining Air Aisa in 2019 but after years of service Taneja was suspended and fired for speaking up against the wrongful practices of the low-budget airline.

Currently, the You Tuber is on a sabbatical from flying and he and his wife Rithu Rathee Taneja are participating in the Star Plus' reality show 'Smart Jodi.

17th March , 1 PM, INOX Janakpuri , Delhi.

Free show for anyone who cannot afford a ticket #TheKashmirFiles https://t.co/ijgEwvKaTm — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) March 16, 2022

Earlier, taking the Twitter handle, Gaurav had tweeted, "17th March, 1 PM, INOX Janakpuri, Delhi. Free show for anyone who cannot afford a ticket #TheKashmirFiles" On Sunday (March 20)."

A generation which ignores history has no past and no future.#TheKashmirFiles pic.twitter.com/gAaCmuDtb1 — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) March 20, 2022

He later shared a video wherein a large audience is coming to see the movie The Kashmir Files. Sharing the video, Gaurav wrote, "A generation which ignores history has no past and no future."

Thanks a lot @flyingbeast320 All I can say is - GRATITUDE. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/KEZq19z16T — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 19, 2022

Director of The Kashmir Files Vivek responding to the video and Taneja's tweet had written, "Thanks a lot @flyingbeast320 All I can say is - GRATITUDE. 🙏🙏🙏."

Talking about Kashmir Files, the film based on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits has been creating a buzz ever since it released in theatres. Featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Prakash Belavadi, and Puneet Issar among others the film was released on March 11 and it has recorded a path-breaking Box Office collection in just 2 weeks.

