Gauahar Khan Expecting First Child With Zaid Darbar, Announces Good News In Cutest Way| Watch

Actor Gauahar Khan on Tuesday announced that she is expecting her first child with husband, Zaid Darbar. Seeking everyone's blessings and best wishes, the actress shared an animated video on Instagram and wrote, "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too."

Soon after she shared the video, Kishwer Merchantt wrote, "I knew, I knew looking at your posts lately, so happy for u guys," while actor Amit Tandon commented, "Congratulations and lots of love to all THREE of you."

Gauhar never shies away from sharing adorable pictures with her hubby and set major couple goals on social media. From their romantic dinners to their holidays, netizens have always hailed their romance.

Back in July, the duo celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Zaid posted a video from their wedding festivities and wrote, "2 years ago, when I had minimum expectations from love and life, I met someone.. someone so special that her entry in my life made it 100000 times more beautiful. It started off with a cute friendship turning into a love story which will last forever and ever. InshaAllah Ameen. Today was the day when I spotted my beautiful wife for the first time, I still remember the feeling of butterflies in my stomach. Look at us now, it’s just been 2 years but it feels like I have been in love with you forever. Life has become soooo much better and easier with you. May we stay together forever in this world and in the one after. Ameen…"

Gauahar won Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. Back then, she was in a relationship with fellow BB contestant Kushal Tandon. However, their relationship ended quickly and Gauahar went on to marry Zaid, who is an actor and is the of son of music director Ismail Darbar, in December 2020.