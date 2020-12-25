Gauahar Khan also shared a picture today from her Mehandi ceremony in which she was posing with Zaid and the duo was looking adorable together, see photos inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have finally tied the knot in Mumbai. The pictures of the couple's wedding are doing rounds and not to forget to mention, their pictures are looking like just right out of a dream. The actress was seen in a beautiful off-white sharara that she carried with a heavy dupatta and jewelry. Whereas, choreographer Zaid Darbar was looking dashing in the ivory sherwani.

After the dreamy nikah ceremony, the couple posed for the paparazzi and they were looking amazing. Earlier, Gauahar was blessing the feed of her fans by posting pictures from her pre-wedding festivities on social media. On Thursday, she posted the pictures from her Mehandi ceremony and she was seen in teal blue attire that her brother gifted her four years ago. In the morning, she was seen in a yellow outfit that had zari work on it and she kept her look minimal yet beautiful and she donned it with golden danglers and zari dupatta covering her head.

Taking to Instagram., she shared the photos with the caption that read, "Mehendi ki raat aayi! ??

Thanking my jaan, my brother @asaadzkhan for the lovely gift that I'm wearing which was given to me 4 years back! You couldn't make it to the wedding but the love surely did! It’s so special to wear the blessings you have sent me on my big day."

She also shared a picture today from her Mehandi ceremony in which she was posing with Zaid and the duo was looking adorable together. She captioned the post that read, "Mehendi Masti ! ??

Thank you so much"

A month back, the couple shared the pictures from their pre-wedding photoshoot on Instagram and informed the netizens about their wedding ceremony that it is going to be an intimate affair and they have planned to spend their lives together.

