New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Gauahar Khan's father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, has passed away early morning on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. The actress, who is quite active on social media, recently took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming farewell note.

Calling her father a hero, she wrote, "My Hero . No man like u , Ever 💔! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa 😘 . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ♥️ #MyForeverShiningStar Keep him in your prayers please . 🙏🏻 innal lillahee wainna ilayhi raajeeoon"

The news was confirmed by Gauahar Khan's best friend Preeti Simones. She took to her Instagram to condole the death of the actress' father. She shared the video and wrote, "mere Gauahar ke pappa...To the man i loved...Lived with pride ... and will be remembered with pride... Strength and Love. To the family."

Last year too, Gauahar's father was hospitalised for some unknown surgery. A few days ago, she had shared a heartwarming pic from her wedding on Instagram. Calling her father brave she captioned it as, "Love, blessings of a father, Zafar Ahmed Khan, I love you very much. My brave father.”

Last year the actress got married to Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar in a private ceremony. The actress started dating the social media star amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year. With due course of time, their bond grew stronger and they decided to take a plunge.

