New Delhi | Entertainment Desk: Bollywood fame, Gauhar khan who has recently married film score composer, Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbaar has been an active social media user. The actress always posts different pictures on Instagram keeping her fans enthralled with her updates. Gauhar has always been very vocal about her experiences and thoughts.

Recently, the actress posted a reel wherein she said that how her fans have asked her funny yet interesting questions. During the video, Gauhar answered some of the questions.

Among them was when a fan asked her "when will you become a mother" Gauahar answered the question by writing, 'When God wills then.'

Another user asked 'Why don't you live with your mother-in-law,' Wherein Gauhar replied, ' My husband and I have decided whatever will be good for us, we will do that.’

On the work front, Gauhar Khan recently appeared in the film '14 Phere' where she was seen alongside Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Messi, and Vinay Pathak. Gauhar is widely loved for her roles in various films. Fans have also adored the actress for the hard work she does.

The actress has also won the T.V reality show Big Boss. On the other hand, she also appeared in Bigg Boss 14 as a mentor. Siddharth Shukla and Hina Khan were also seen with her. The actress has appeared in various web series as well.

During Coffee Time with Griha, the actress as quoted by News 18 said, "Zaid told me I can put up with everything, your work schedule everything, but if you don't wear mehendi on your wedding, then call this quits."

Recently after marriage, the actress lost her father. She urged her fans to pray for his father's peaceful journey.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen