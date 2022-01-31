New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan never shies away from speaking her heart out when it comes to voicing her opinions. Since day one, the actress has been rooting for Pratik Sehajpal or Shamita Shetty and was never in favour of Tejasswi Prakash. So when Salman Khan announced the latter as the winner, it didn't go down well with Gauahar, she took to her social media handle and took a dig at Bigg Boss 15 winner.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, "Lol!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all. #bb15 there is only one deserving winner, and the world saw him shine. #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts. Every single guest who went in, you were their fave, the public loves you. Keep your head held high."

Here have a look:

LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave , the public loves you . Keep your head held high . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 30, 2022

In another tweet, she praised Shamita for her incredible journey in the house and called her deserving candidate to be in the top 2. She wrote, "#ShamitaShetty you truly deserved to be in the top 2! You have played a feisty, dignified game. Loved it. All the best for everything in the future."

#ShamitaShetty u truly deserved to be in the top 2 ! U have played a feisty, dignified game . Loved it . All the best for everything in the future . ✌🏻💛 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 30, 2022

The Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale concluded on Sunday with Tejasswi winning the trophy and prize money of Rs 40 lakh. Pratik was declared first runner-up, followed by Karan Kundrra as second runner-up and Shamita third runner-up. Nishant Bhat walked out of the house with Rs 10 lakh.

Apart from bagging a trophy, Tejasswi was also announced as the lead star of Naagin 6, the show will be replacing the Bigg Boss 15 from this Saturday and Sunday. Talking about her victory, she said in a statement, “When I entered the Bigg Boss house, everything seemed like a dream in the beginning. But as I started to settle in and understand the game, I was completely immersed in it and today when I look back, what an incredible journey it has been. It feels surreal to have finally won the trophy, but the real prize that I am taking home are the learnings and experiences. My deepest gratitude to everyone who has believed in me. I want to thank Salman (Khan) sir for his rock-solid support, the Colors team and all my incredible fans out there who rooted for me and made this journey a memorable one.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv