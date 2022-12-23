Gauahar Khan Opens Up About Her Pregnancy: 'I Wanted To Keep Things Low’

Ex-Bigg Boss famed Gauahar Khan announced her pregnancy with her husband Zaid Darbar on Instagram via an animated reel on Tuesday. Receiving all the warm wishes and love from their friends and family, the two have embarked on a blissful journey.

Announcing the news on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Gauahar Khan is extremely excited and ready for this new journey, where she is keenly looking toward this new phase of her life. According to a report cited by Hindustan Times, Gauahar Khan said, "Zaid and I are both excited. Want to cherish this time despite being in the limelight."

She further added, "I want to keep things as low-key as possible but being a public figure, I wanted to put it out as well as take the blessings of people who have been with me. This will be a completely new journey for both of us and even I can't put my finger on exactly how I am feeling. We are both happy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaid Darbar (@zaid_darbar)

Gauahar Khan also revealed that she was working continuously in her first three months and indeed was trying to figure things out. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant stated, I shot for an action show and I was so enthu that I even did a few stunts myself. I will be working through January as I have many live events so there will be a lot of travel. And I have things lined up till mid-February. People have already been telling me to not work so much. Maybe I will get calls for pregnant woman roles, if anyone needs a pregnant woman for the next five months."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Gauahar Khan further admitted that she has been working in the industry for 20 years and now may slow down a bit. However, she quoted, "but I will keep working as I don't think I would be able to do without work".

Happen to be surrounded by nieces and nephews, Gauahar said, "I have felt like a mother to them and have been there for them in all possible ways so my feelings for my child will be multiple folds," she ends.

Talking about her work, Gauahar Khan was last seen in '14 Phere' film starring Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda. Talking about her OTT work, the actress was last seen in 'Shiksha Mandal' starring Gulshan Devaiah and was a crime thriller series directed by Syed Ahmad Afzal.