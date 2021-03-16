The official statement from Gauahar Khan's team read as, "She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC." Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Gauahar Khan who was recently booked for allegedly not following the BMC safety guidelines for coronavirus has actually not been tested COVID-19 positive. Yes, the actress reports are negative and clarifying the same her team has issued an official statement urging people not to fall for rumours.

The statement published in Indian Express read, "For everyone sending their best wishes and concern for Gauahar Khan, here's the latest report. She's tested negative in multiple reports. She's a law-abiding citizen and complying with all the norms of BMC. This is to appeal for all the speculation to be put to an end. Gauahar Khan is cooperating with everything that BMC requires."

It further stated, "Requesting media houses not to indulge in speculation and respect Gauahar's emotionally lowest low time as she just lost her father 10 days ago and she's going through everything that is expected from her by the BMC. So with folded hands, we want Gauahar's time to herself, respectfully and let her heart heal in this mourning time."

The whole incident happened when Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed an FIR against Gauahar Khan for allegedly going for shooting without taking any safety measures after testing positive (which later got confirmed that she is not COVID positive).

Mumbai Police tweeted a copy of the FIR and wrote, "No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus. #NaToCorona."

No ‘Role’ Greater Than Helping Keep Mumbai Safe!



FIR has been filed against a Bollywood actor who flouted quarantine rules and went shooting after testing positive for COVID19.



We urge citizens to ensure a well deserved climax for the virus #PlayYourRole #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/RZjBVr3rBx — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan recently lost her father and keeps sharing posts and pictures of him on social media.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal