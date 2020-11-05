Gauahar Khan announced engagement with boyfriend Zaid Darbar along with an adorable picture on her social media. The couple is expected to tie know on this date.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan announced her engagement with boyfriend Zaid Darbar. Since Gauahar came out of Bigg Boss 14 house, the rumours of her getting married to Zaid were spreading on social media. Now, the couple made it official by sharing a common picture on social media. Gauahar's fans go crazy over the news and sending best wishes to the couple.

View this post on Instagram 💍♥️ @zaid_darbar A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) onNov 4, 2020 at 9:38pm PST

Actor-dancer Zaid Darbar, who is 8 years younger than Gauahar, is a son of famous music composer Ismile Darbar. Gauhar and Zaid were sharing a bond for a long time and now they are officially engaged. The pictures of their engagement have surfaced on the internet in no time. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the couple is set to tie the knot on December 25.

In the picture shared by the couple, Zaid is seen proposing to Gauahar for marriage and she said yes. The duo is all smiles and love. Zaid is holding golden, white and glitter balloons to impress Ishaqzade actor. Also, Gauahar is seen holding a heart-shaped balloon, which reads, 'She Said Yes.' Zaid is wearing a dark yellow coloured shirt and Gauahar looks amazing in a white coloures floral suit.

Just after their announcement, fans and industry friends started sharing their best wishes. Newly married Neha Kakkar wrote, “Oh wow.. I’m soo happy for you two!” Music composer Vishal Dadlani commented, “Congratulations, @gauaharkhan & @zaid_darbar!." One of the fans wrote, “Congratulations, you deserve all the happiness and joy. Oh my god I am so happy, wishing you lots of love and luck.

Earlier, Gauahar Khan dissmissed the rumour of her wedding with Zaid. She had said, “No, I am not getting married on November 22. It is not true. What is special about Zaid? Zaid is just the most amazing human being. He is the best human being I have ever come across. As of now, that is all I can say. I haven’t met anyone like him before. That is all I can say. Everything else is just a rumour. I am not going to comment on that.”

Posted By: Srishti Goel