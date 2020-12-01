Earlier, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced about their engagement through an Instagram post in which they were posing alongside balloons, see post.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor Gauahar Khan has been grabbing headlines these days, first for her stint in Bigg Boss as Toofani Senior and after that her engagement announcement with Zaid Darbar. Now, finally, the couple has announced about their wedding date. The couple shared an adorable post on Instagram in which they officially announced that the duo is going to tie the knot on Christmas, December 25.

Taking to Instagram, Gauahar and Zaid shared a post from their pre-wedding photoshoot and shared that the wedding is going to be a lowkey affair. They shared the post with the caption that read, "#25thDec2020," Gauhar Khan shared a couple of pictures in which the duo can be seen colorful traditional outfits. They look much in love and a match made in heaven. She also shared a note that read, "The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary. It gives us immense joy to announce that we are and embarking on a new journey forever!'

The note further read, "Keeping the current situation in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek our blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat."

They also shared that their wedding is going to place at ITC Maratha in Mumbai. Earlier, the couple announced about their engagement through an Instagram post in which they were posing alongside balloons and a text was written over the balloon that read, "She said yes."

Recently, the couple returned to India from their trip to Dubai. They were spotted at Mumbai airport recently. The duo was seen having some quality time with each other.

