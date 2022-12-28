Gatta Kusthi OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vishnu Vishal And Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Tamil Comedy

The Tamil comedy drama film ‘Gatta Kusthi’ is all set to make its OTT debut. Starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles, the film released theatrically on December 2, 2022.

Directed by Chella Ayyavu, ‘Gatta Kusthi’ became a big hit at the box office and received positive feedback from the audiences and critics alike. The plot of the film revolves around Veera, a male chauvinist, who is seeking a bride with his own preconceived set of conditions. However, he unexpectedly ends up marrying Keerthi who is the polar opposite to his expectations.

‘Gatta Kusthi’ will be released on OTT giant Netflix. The film will start streaming on the day of New Year, January 1, 2023.

Speaking about ‘Gatta Kusthi’, Vishnu Vishal spoke to Indian Express about how its not just a sports film. “Gatta Kusthi is not a sports film. It is a family drama about a just-married couple. The difference in opinions and their unmet expectations lead to a fight between the two about who is right and wrong. Gatta Kusthi is a form of wrestling in Kerala.”

The actor continued, “As the bride is from Kerala, we went with it. I am aware I have a good reputation when it comes to sports films with hits like Jeeva and Vennila Kabaddi Kuzhu. That’s why I wanted to create similar expectations from the audience with the title and surprise them with the trailer. And when they see the film, there will be more surprises.”

Vishnu Vishal also opened up about why he produce films on his own now. The actor said that he invests whatever he earns from his previous movies. “I am putting all the money I earned from FIR back into making more films. I also have support from people like Ravi Teja sir, who trusted Gatta Kusthi even before the release of FIR. That’s the reason why I am a bit emotional about this film. I need someone like him to trust and believe in me,” the actor was quoted as saying in his interview.,