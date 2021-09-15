The makers released a teaser of the motion poster on Wednesday, which showed a glimpse into the film. The teaser features the theme song 'Mera Bharat Hai Mahaan', which has been composed by Ravi Basrur, who also composed the background score of the film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Filmmaker Ajay Kapoor in association with Subhash Kale on Wednesday announced their upcoming film 'Garud' which will be based on the true events of the Afghan rescue crisis. The movie is inspired by the story of a real-life officer in the Garud Commando Force, a special forces unit of the Indian Air Force.

The information about the release of the movie was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Taran took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "FILM ON AFGHAN RESCUE CRISIS... #AjayKapoor - currently producing #Attack [#JohnAbraham] - collaborates with #SubhashKale for #Garud... Based on #Afghan rescue crisis... Director + cast to be announced... Music by #RaviBasrur [#KGF, #KGF2]... 15 Aug 2022 release #IndependenceDay (sic)."

Talking about the project, Ajay Kapoor, as quoted by India TV, said, "Subhash and I go long way and have been friends since years, when he approached me for Garud, I was really hooked to the script and instantly came on board. The film narrates an inspirational and patriotic story with a strong emotional connect, we are looking forward to mounting the story on a large scale to give proper justice to the script".

Meanwhile, Subhash Kale, as quoted by India TV, said, "Garud is a very special project to me, I have been working on developing a script like this for a long time and I am glad that the film is finally materialising with a brilliant producer like Ajay Kapoor. It is my passion project and I want to give it the best treatment possible, we are aiming to offer an international look to the film, taking inspiration from real-life events."

The cast of the movie is yet to be announced and as per media reports, the film is planned to hit theatres on 15 August 2022. Producer Ajay Kapoor is well known for producing patriotic films like Parmanu (2018), Romeo Akbar Walter (2019) Baby (2015). Garud is not the first of its kind film. Earlier also movies on an almost similar concept have been made like Akshay Kumar-starrer Airlift which was released in 2016. The film deals with rescuing Indians from Kuwait when Iraq's Saddam Hussein invaded the country.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen