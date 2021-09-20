Shah Rukh Khan took to his official social media handle to share a picture of Lord Ganesha idol and bid goodbye to him to mark the end of Ganesh Utsav 2021. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Ganpati Mahotsav has ended with Anant Chaturdashi aka Visarjan day where everyone big adieu to Ganpati Bappa only to welcome God next year. And as many celebrities shared the wishes of Anant Chaturdashi on their social media handles, how could our very own Badshah of Bollywood lag behind.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his official social media handle to share a picture of the Ganesh idol which he established at home for the 10-day festival and said bye-bye to Lord Ganpati. He captioned his post saying, "May Lord Ganesha's blessings remain with all of us until we see him again next year... Ganpati Bappa Morya!!!," the 55-year-old captioned the picture.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram post here:

For the unversed, King Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi every year like other celebs and also welcomes Ganpati idol during the festival. SRK shares wishes and pictures of the ceebrations through his official social media.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in filmmaker Anand L Rai's 'Zero' which was released in the year 2018. It also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead. And now he will be featured in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan', that is produced by Yash Raj Films. The action-film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead and has a cameo appearance of Salman Khan.

Apart from that, he has also announced a joint venture titled 'Darlings' with Alia Bhatt.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal